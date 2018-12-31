Albert D. Horkey, 88, of Bergholz, OH, passed away Dec. 27, 2018 at Valley Hospice.

He was born Dec. 20, 1930, in Eastern, to the late Albert F. and Anna (Drabick) Horkey.

Albert was an Army Air Force Veteran. He retired as superintendent for ODOT following 32 years as a miner with Y & O Coal. Albert also served three terms as Springfield Township Trustee. He was a member of United Mine Workers of America, AFSCME, and Public Employee Retirees. Albert enjoyed working in his yard and feeding the birds.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Sophia; a son, Dane; and sisters, Velma Ciotti and Esther Swearingen.

Surviving are his four children, Perry (Mary) Horkey of East Springfield, Jan (Bob) Morley of East Springfield, Jill Carrell of Tucson, AZ, and Lori (Carl) Coffland of Scio; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Friends will be received Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Everhart-Bove Funeral Home, 285 Second St., Bergholz, where funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. with Father John McCoy officiating.

Burial will follow at Bergholz Cemetery.

The family would to extend a special thank you to Villa Vista (a special STNA, Stacy Grew) and Valley Hospice for their care and kindness.

