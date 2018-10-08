Albert W. Wright, 92

Albert William Wright, 92, of Carrollton, passed away Friday, Oct. 5 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, OH.

He was born Jan. 10, 1926 in Jockey Hollow, OH to Clyde William and Athea (Lyster) Wright. He married Wanda Virginia (Kirkpatrick) Wright and she passed away Dec. 6, 2006.

Albert was a Navy Veteran. He retired from ODOT. He was a Church Elder. His hobbies were gardening, mowing and fishing.

He is survived by two sons : Albert W. (Shirl) Wright, Jr. of Cadiz, OH and Chris Wright of Carrollton, OH; a daughter, Sonya Smith of Minerva, OH; a sister, Darlene Wright of Barberton, OH; a brother, Jack (Susie) Wright of Old Washington, OH; a son-in-law, Kenneth Spicer of Carrollton, OH; 15 grandchildren and many loving great grandchildren. Preceding him in death were daughters Carol Spicer and Judith Wagner; five brothers and six sisters; and two grandchildren, Chris Wagner and Albert Wright III.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the family.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, Oct. 10 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton, OH. The funeral service will be Thursday, Oct. 11 at the Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church in Harlem Springs at 11 a.m. with pastors Mark Thomas and Jim Porter officiating. Burial will follow at Harlem Springs Cemetery.