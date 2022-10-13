Alberta Mae Nichols, 82, of Carrollton passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

She was born in Carroll County on Jan. 22, 1940, to the late Ray and Bertha Carr.

Alberta graduated from Conotton Valley High School in 1957.

She married Jerry Lee Nichols on June 5, 1959, and Jerry passed away Dec. 12, 2009, after they celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Alberta was assistant vice president of the Citizens Banking Company. After retirement, she worked part-time at Ace Hardware in Carrollton and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Her hobbies included making scrapbooks, maintaining her large perennial flower beds and doing interior design.

Survivors include her children, Jeri Riffle of Columbus, Becky (Henry) Atkins of Minerva, Scott (Christina) Nichols of Carrollton, and Mark (Kim) Nichols of Marysville. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Matthew Riffle, Trent (Amber) Marteney, Taylor (Paul) Ortner, Mycala (Randy) Little, Ellie Nichols, Hannah (Austin) Lewis and Brittany (Steven) Romesburg. She is also blessed with five great-grandchildren and two expected great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, two sisters, and a half brother, Charles Carr.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton.

Visitation will be one hour prior at 10 a.m.

Interment of ashes will be in the Westview Cemetery at a later date.