Alfred “Chip” Brown V, 36, of Canton, died Monday, April 13, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 16, 1983 in Lodi, to Alfred and Debra (Bottomlee) Brown of Malvern.

He graduated from Carrollton in 2002 where he was a member of the ROTC. He worked at Sterilite of Massillon.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandmother, Loretta Messersmith of Wellington; two brothers, Brian (Sheri) Brown of Malvern and Joseph Brown of Canton; and several aunts and uncles.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

