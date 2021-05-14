Alfred Wilson “Al” Green, 83, of Scio, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Trinity Medical Center West, Steubenville, after a lengthy illness.

Born Jan. 22, 1938 in Stock Twp., Harrison County, he was a son of the late Harry and Mary Tomlisson Everhart.

He graduated from Scio High School in 1956, where he played the tuba in the band. He worked for the former LCP Plastics in Carrollton for over 25 years.

Al attended Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church in Harlem Springs and was a former member of the Carrollton Eagles. He enjoyed watching birds that he fed in his yard. In his younger years he had such a good time attending auctions that he got his auctioneer’s license. But what he loved most was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his dog, Brownie.

Al was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Betty Mae Eckman Green, May 21, 2019; they married Dec. 30, 1956. He was also preceded in death by an infant grandson, Kevin Green II and a sister, Virginia Gilliam.

Surviving are children, Kevin Green of Kilgore, Judy (Bill) Ash of Bowerston, Allan (Lisa) Green of Harlem Springs, David Green of Scio, Kandy (Chris) Young and Randy (Nikki) Green, both of Carrollton; grandchildren, Thunder and Freedom Green, Billy and Misty Ash, Jimmy, Kathy and Patty Green, Matthew, Michael, Sarah and Nathan Green, Christopher and Jesse Young and Kyrrie, Kandi Jo, Ashlee and Kaimee Green; several great grandchildren; a brother, Tom (Carmen) Everhart of Panama City, FL; a sister-in-law, Patty Nemeth of Hopedale; best friend, Tim Boley of Carrollton, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held Friday, May 14, 2021 at noon in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Chaplin Dana Campbell officiating.

Burial will follow in Harlem Springs Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service Friday from 11 a.m. till noon at the funeral home.