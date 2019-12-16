Alice L. Booth, 62

Alice Louise Booth, 62, of Martins Ferry, OH, passed away Dec. 10, 2019 at Dixon Healthcare Center in Wintersville, OH.

She was born Sept. 6, 1957 to Richard and Nancy (Gross) Klontz.

She is preceded in death by a sister, Cynthia Randalson and brother-in-law, Dennis Gallagher.

She is survived by two sons, Daniel Booth of Carrollton and Jimmy (Patty) Booth of Martins Ferry; a daughter, Rhonda Reese of Cuyahoga Falls; two sisters, Bunny Gallagher of Amsterdam and Deborah Reese of East Springfield; four grandchildren, Tristen Booth, Jacob Reese, Dustin Watton and Dakota Watton; a niece, Kari Gallagher; two step grandchildren, Trenton Lamielle and Bryanne Daugherty and many loving family members.

Alice loved crocheting and word search puzzles. She was an avid reader, loved movies, country music and her cat, Ginger.

Her wishes were to be cremated and there will be no formal services.