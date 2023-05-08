Allan Lee Campbell, 68, of Zephyrhills, Florida, passed away May 4, 2023, surrounded by his family and friends.

Allan was born Sept. 20, 1954, in Canton, Ohio, and moved to Florida in 1975.

Allan was preceded in death by his parents, Merrill J. Campbell, and Ruby M. Burwell Campbell Vint; his son, Robert A. Campbell and his sister, Brenda M. Campbell Morriss.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Niela Hart Campbell; his children, Jennifer Sullen (Patrick), Emilie Kelly (Sean), Jonathon Hart (Heather), and Patches Bell (Dan); four sisters, three brothers, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a large extended family, many friends and last but not least, his beloved dogs Duke and Daisey.

He attended Carrollton High School and served in the United States Army. He held degrees in culinary and pastry arts which was one of his passions in life. He worked at Stroh’s Brewery and Yuengling Brewery for many years. He loved working in the garden, being outdoors and he missed being in the snow. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and dogs. One of his favorite roles was playing Rattlesnake Charlie with the Ashe High Country Cowboys at Denton Farm Park in Denton, NC. His most favorite role was being Santa Claus for his family during Christmas time. He had a special love for all things Christmas and spreading cheer and happiness to everyone.

Allan was a loving, caring, and spirited individual who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Boston Terrier Rescue of Florida or The Wounded Warriors Project.

Arrangements will be announced via Allan and Niela Campbells’ Facebook pages.