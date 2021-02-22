Alta Owens, 86, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Feb. 20, 2021, after a brief illness.

Alta had a passion for animals, especially dogs, and loved a good puzzle. She dedicated her working life to Nationwide Insurance. In her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling to Arizona.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Harry Owens, four brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include two sisters, Mary Hill and Lois Jean (Ivan) Krimas and two brothers, Jay (Linda) Borland and Donald (Helen) Borland.

Per her wishes, no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685.