Alvin Eugene Catlett, 86, of Paris, passed away at The Arbors of Minerva Nov. 8, 2021.

Alvin was born in Salineville, Ohio, Aug. 22, 1935, to Charles Fred and Bernice Beatrice (Hull) Catlett-Morrow.

Alvin was the owner of Catlett Quality Plumbing and Heating, Inc. for 49 years. He was a member of First Christian Church of Minerva.

Alvin is survived by his wife of 41 years, Shirley Catlett; daughter, Diane Kay Catlett of Minerva; sons, Craig Alvin (Michele) Catlett of Paris and Timothy Lee (Kim) Catlett of Minerva, Dale (Lisa) Grossman of Nashville, TN, Dennis (Yvonne) Grossman of Robertsville, and Mark (Beth) Grossman of Alliance; grandchildren, Austin (Paige) Catlett, Reece Catlett, Kristy (Jeremy) Lynn, Amy (Chad) Hicks, Aaron (Catherine) Catlett, Natalie (Hunter) Johnson, Jenna Grossman, Emily (Alex) Rhome, Joe Grossman, and Luke Grossman; great-grandchildren, Megan Lynn, Nevaeh Lynn, Drayven Lynn, Emma Catlett, Colton Catlett, Myles Hicks, Morgan (Austyn) Hicks, Rory Rhome, and Heath Rhome; and great-great grandson, Landon Hicks.

Alvin is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Evelyn (Young) Catlett; sister, Ona Geiger; brother and sister-in-law, Warren and Lillian Catlett.

Funeral services will be held at First Christian Church of Minerva, 300 West Lincoln Way, Minerva, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Mr. Jason Jackson of First Christian Church of Minerva officiating.

Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at First Christian Church of Minerva.

Memorial contributions can be made to First Christian Church of Minerva or Alliance Hospice, 200 E. State St., Alliance, Ohio 44601.

Friends may express condolences online at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.