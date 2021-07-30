Amie Eileen George passed peacefully in the care of family Saturday, April 18 at her residence in Westerville, Ohio at the age of 67 after courageously living with metastatic cancer resulting from Cushing’s Disease.

Amie was born in Carrollton and was a long-time resident of Wilkshire Hills.

She leaves behind her son and daughter, Jon Graef (Jessica Williams) and Jamie (Graef) Strayer (Jason), along with grandchildren, Dylan Chase and Catherine Strayer; siblings, Margie Deardourff (Steve), Ray George (Suzanne), Kathie Johnston (Deryl), Julie George, Laurie Litt (Garry), and Nancie George; along with many nieces and nephews, including Polly Bernacki (Dr. Walter), with whom she was exceptionally close; and two stepdaughters, Jessica Hyath (Reid) and Sarah Reid.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Ray E. and Eileen (Nutt) George, and sister, Connie McGhee (Paul).

Amie graduated from Carrollton High School in 1970, achieving a BA from Malone University. Known for her brilliant smile and hard work ethic, Amie dedicated her life to community building and public service. She served as the New Philadelphia office manager of the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services, where she changed the lives of displaced workers. Her greatest accomplishment was managing the mass recruiting and screening of 5,000 people for 1,450 positions to open the New Town Mall in 1988, 64 percent of which were low income people fulfilling a Community Development Block Grant. In Tuscarawas Co., she volunteered at the Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Kent State University, Buckeye JVC, American Business Women’s Assoc., Bolivar P.T.A., Democratic Party, Girl Scouts, Dover Exchange Club and St. John’s United Church of Christ.

Upon moving to Westerville, she became Trade Section Chief, Ohio Dept. of Job and Family Services. Amie enjoyed a second career at The Ohio State University College of Dentistry where her father graduated in 1943. She enjoyed many friends and was a member of the Westerville Community United Church of Christ.

A graveside memorial service will be held Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton, with Rev. Timothy Dyck officiating.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.