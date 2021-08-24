Amiee N. (Postlewaite) Griffeth, 43, of Carrollton, passed away at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at Cleveland Clinic Hospital surrounded by her family, following a month-long battle with COVID-19.

She was a 1996 graduate of Carrollton High School, where she went on to marry her high school sweetheart, DJ Griffeth. After high school she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Walsh University, and she was a RN for 20 years at Aultman Hospital until her death. She was a member of Carrollton Church of God. She was passionate about spending time with her family and friends on her boat which she enjoyed on Atwood Lake. She loved animals. Amiee never met a stranger, if she walked into a room of 100 strangers, she would leave with 100 friends. Amiee went out of her way to find adventure every chance she got, while taking along whoever would go with her. She was a leader and an advocate for anyone that had a need.

Amiee is survived by her husband, DJ Griffeth, whom she married Nov. 1, 1997, and her two daughters, Bailee and Gillian Griffeth; her parents, Deborah Postlewaite (mother), and Scott (Penny) Postlewaite (father); her siblings and their families, Holly (Shaun) Hutchison and children, Kain, Nevaeh, Leila, and Maddison; Ashley (Chuck) James and their children, Landon and Joslyn; Scott Postlewaite; her stepsister, Aubrey (Deontrai) Campbell and children, Elliana and Laelle.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Edward and Betty Postlewaite, and maternal grandparents, Richard and Elvira Taylor.

Amiee loved nothing more than to watch her daughters compete in rodeo and livestock competitions. She was involved and encouraging in every aspect of their lives, always pushing them to be the best versions of themselves.

Her vivacious personality will be terribly missed, and a large void is left in her family’s life. Her legacy will live in our hearts forever.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 6 p.m. in the Carrollton Church of God with Pastor Jarron Fry officiating.

Visitation will be held at the church Thursday from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

Burial will be held Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. in Westview Cemetery.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with services.