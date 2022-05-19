Amy Dawn Gilliland, 51, of New Wilmington, PA, passed away at home May 15, 2022.

She was born to Donald Foster Kirkpatrick and Audrey Lou Bracken Kirkpatrick. During Amy’s youth, Kay and George Turvey played a pivotal role in her upbringing. Amy graduated from Carrollton High School and went onto attend Penn State Shenango from where she obtained a medical assistance degree. She worked at various hospitals and medical centers, most recently Mercy Hospital in Boardman, OH.

Amy led a wonderful life.

In 2005, she married the love of her life, Jim Gilliland. She had a passion for motorcycles, leading her to become a proud member of the Red Knights International Motorcycle club. She belonged to the club for over 15 years and was a charter member of the club’s local chapter. In addition to motorcycles, she enjoyed raising chickens. Above everything, she loved spending time with her family – in particular, her grandchildren.

She is survived by husband, Jim; daughters, Amy (Jess) Huffman, Autum (Brandon) Lake, Jade (Darcy) White, Catarina Minshull, Megan (Cary) Houyouse and Vidalya Gilliland; sons, Jake (Chrissy) Huffman, Luke (Johnelle) Gilliland and Alex (Lydia) Campbell; and 16 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father and sister, Lisa.

Visitation will be at the Smith Funeral Home of New Wilmington, 310 West Neshannock Avenue, on Friday, May 20, 2022 ,from 3-7 p.m., leading into the funeral service at 7 p.m.

Pastor Rebecca Rosengarth will officiate the service.

Arrangements entrusted to Smith Funeral Home of New Wilmington.