Andrew J. Kolbus, 66

Andrew “Drew” “Andy” J. Kolbus, 66, of Amsterdam, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

He was born May 16, 1955, to Andrew A. and Eve Kolbus in Akron, Ohio.

During his life Drew enjoyed playing guitar, writing music and raising chickens on his property. He was an entrepreneur starting his own business, Kolbus Controls in 1976, which he continued to operate through the remainder of his life. Drew will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and son.

He leaves behind his parents; wife of 35 years, Linda Kolbus; son, Drew David Kolbus; daughter, Jessica Kolbus; granddaughter, Catherine Kolbus; brother, Alex Kolbus; and two sisters, Diane Jackson and Denise Shimandle.

Drew was preceded in death by his infant brother, Gregory Kolbus.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of the services.

