Angela K. Bowie, 48, of Dellroy, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Canton, Ohio from injuries sustained from a car accident.

She was born Aug. 20, 1974, in Gallipolis, Ohio to Sandy Robinson and James Edward Bush.

Angie was a member of the Theophilus Church in Louisville. She enjoyed watching her daughter play basketball, as well as taking care of her family and their two pugs, Doug and Ruby.

She is survived by her husband, Tony Bowie, together forever; three sons, Cody (Logan) Barrett, Trent (Coti) Barrett, and Michael (McKensie) Barrett; daughter, Alexis Bowie; grandson, Bryson; mother, Sandy Robinson and stepdad, Russ Robinson.

Angie was preceded in death by her father, James Edward Bush, and two sisters, Nancy Sue and Peggy Renea.

A Memorial Service will be held at a future date to celebrate Angie’s life.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.