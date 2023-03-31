Ann (Boerner) Amos, 89, a former resident of Minerva, Benson, AZ, Lexington, KY and Florida, died Monday, March 27, 2023, in Lexington, KY.

She was born Aug. 22, 1933, in Alliance to Leonard and Helen Boerner.

She graduated from Minerva High School in 1951 and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Minerva. She is a 69-year member of Carroll Chapter #315 Order of the Eastern Star.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, David Amos; niece, Beth McCully; and a nephew, Robert McCoy.

She is survived by daughter, Debra (Samuel Flora, Jr.) Talbott; two granddaughters, Shannon (Joseph) Eisenhauer and Erica (Robert) Bowen; great-grandchildren, Susan Shea Eisenhauer and Trajan Daprile, all of Lexington, KY; brother, Charles (Martha) Boerner of Tucson, AZ; nieces, Kimberly (John) Boerner-Mercier of Hartford, CT, Tracy Boerner of Tucson, AZ, and Judy McCoy of Smyrna, GA; and extended family, Steve Talbott, Jaron Boerner-Mercier, Tobias Boerner-Mercier, Doug and Laura McCoy, Toni Ann and Mark Tevik, Sean Tevik and Jamie Kocher.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m. in the chapel at East Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Robert Linsz officiating.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to services in the chapel at East Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Entre Nous Club, c/o 403 W. McKinley, Minerva, OH 44657.

