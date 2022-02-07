Anna (Annie) Oyer, 70, of East Twp., Carroll County, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on the family farm April 11, 1951, to the late Charles M. and Lucille Faye (Murray) Oyer.

Anna graduated from Carrollton High School in 1969. She was an active member of the Bethesda Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder and president of the Women’s Association. She was active in the Bayard Grange # 1878, serving as Master and active in the Carroll County Farm Bureau. Anna volunteered as an E.M.T. – A. for Augusta B.R.A.S.S. and served as the first woman East Twp. Trustee for eight years. She was a school bus driver for Carroll Hills for 35 years and was active in the school by being a Carroll Hills Cougar basketball scorekeeper for 40 years.

Survivors include her siblings, Loretta Burton of South Bend, IN, Darlene (William) Disotell of Youngstown, Ohio, Charles E. Oyer of Dover, Ohio, and Diane Meadows of Columbus, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Lori (John) Nowak of South Bend, IN, Jason Burton of South Bend, IN, Lucinda Oyer of Malvern, Ohio, Nancy (Dan) Jurkiewicz of Kensington, Ohio, Kathy (Jeremy) Buck of Mechanicstown, Ohio, Bradley Oyer of Kensington, Ohio, Kevin (Sarah) Disotell of Marysville, Ohio, and Michael (Patricia) Disotell of Westford, PA; four great nieces and nephews, Addison Jurkiewicz, Caleb Jurkiewicz , Travis Jurkiewicz and Britian Disotell; and sisters-in-law, Lola Stiffler and Beverly Oyer both of Kensington, Ohio.

Preceding her in death were her parents; three brothers, Wayne, Dale and Roger Oyer; two brothers-in-law, Ray Burton and Paul Meadows, and her sister-in-law, Linda Oyer.

The family wants to thank Community Hospice and the Mayle Family for their special care for Anna.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Bethesda Presbyterian Church, Hanoverton, Ohio 44423.

Calling hours will be Thursday, Feb. 10 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Maple Cotton Funeral Home.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the funeral home with Rev. Tom Allmon officiating.

Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton, Ohio.