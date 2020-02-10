Anna Grace Smith, 92, of Bowerston, Ohio, died Saturday afternoon, Feb. 8, 2020 in her residence following a period of declining health.

Anna was born April 6, 1927 in Carroll County, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Charles Earl, Sr. and Bernice Faye (Slates) Wallace.

Her husband, Doyle Rutledge Smith, whom she married Aug. 26, 1944, passed away May 4, 2014. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Morisi, three brothers and two sisters.

Anna had a varied work history, which included employment at former businesses that include Scio Pottery, Jack Jones Restaurant in Dellroy, Atwood Lake Lodge (11 years), the Delphian Motor Inn (10 years), Heathers Restaurant in Dellroy and the Plain and Fancy Restaurant. Anna was very much the homemaker with her cherry, apple, pumpkin and strawberry pies. Let us not forget the cookies, some breads and cakes. She helped her young daughters with 4-H projects, school homework and school projects. Anna was a prolific quilter, having created hand-made quilts for each of her children utilizing a one-inch needle. Her mother had a quilting frame set up in the spare room for the quilting club. Anna made many clothes for her girls. Anna loved her 6 children more than can be expressed.

A life resident of Carroll County, she was raised on her parents 100 acre farm in Perry Township. She and her husband, Doyle moved to the current home just outside of Leavittsville. A God-fearing woman, Anna’s determination was that no task was too big. She performed much of the maintenance around her home and helped her husband operate their farm.

She is survived by five children, Mrs. Carol (Paul) Galuszka of Oak Lawn, IL, Kay M. Smith of Prattville, AL, Sheila A. Rogers of Youngstown, Ohio, Roger D. (Janet A.) Smith and Dwaine A. (Sherri) Smith of Bowerston; a son-in-law, Adolph Morisi of Bowie, MD; 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, and a large family of nieces and nephews.

No formal funeral services are scheduled. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website at www.baxtergardner.com.