Anna Marie McLain Crim, 93, until recently, a lifelong resident of Bergholz, Ohio, passed away Aug. 15, 2022, after a long, happy and healthy life.

She was born June 30, 1929, to the late Roy and Martha McLain in the family farmhouse in Hammondsville, Ohio.

She was the only baby girl born in the home since its establishment in 1831. Her birth was a celebration for all, and she immediately became Daddy’s little girl. She was raised on the beloved 400-acre farm and loved every second of it with her cherished family. She never met an animal she did not adore.

Anna Marie (also affectionately known as Anna, Annie or Mac) was a member of the last class to graduate from the former Bergholz High School in 1947. She was a 1951 graduate of Muskingum College where she was a proud member of the F.A.D. sorority. She and her sorority sisters reunited in 1981 and continued to meet every year until 2020. Her grandmother began teaching her how to sew at the age of three. Anna Marie took her love of sewing and majored in Home Economics where she perfected her exquisite sewing skills. She enjoyed making window treatments, business suits, and wedding gowns for her daughters. She was creative and a perfectionist.

Anna Marie married the love of her life, George Crim I, on July 10, 1951. They were married 54 years before his death in 2005. They raised four children in Bergholz, spending time at their Florida condo and traveled extensively. She loved to garden and mow her four-acre yard on her John Deere tractor.

Anna Marie was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution for 60 years, Daughters of the War of 1812, American Sewing Guild and Bergholz Trinity United Presbyterian Church. She was a founding member and first president of the Bergholz Junior Women’s Club where she held numerous offices. She was a substitute teacher for many years at the former Springfield High School in Bergholz.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; two brothers and their wives, Myron and Janet McLain and Homer and Eileen McLain; two nephews, and many, many friends.

Anna Marie is survived by her children, Connie (Tom) Syron of Dublin, Mindy (Al) Valko of Powell, Amy (John) Macko of Whitehouse, and George (Paula) Crim II of Steubenville. She leaves behind her treasured 10 grandchildren, two step grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, two nieces and one nephew.

She was a devoted daughter, adored sister, loving wife and a fantastic mother and grandmother and a wonderful friend. Annie deeply loved her family and will be sorely missed.

Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. until noon with a Celebration of Life service following at Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 246 Second Street, Bergholz, with Reverend Doctor Nancy Conley and Reverend Robert Taylor officiating.

Burial will follow at the Bergholz Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made to Hound Haven, Inc., 22 Township Road, Dillonvale, OH 43917; Bergholz Community Foundation, P.O. Box 201, Bergholz, OH 43908; Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601 or a charity of your choice.