Anne C. Clark, 63, of Carrollton, passed away in her home at St. John’s Villas on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

A daughter of the late James P. and Dorothy A. (Linehan) Clark, she was born Sept. 6, 1959, in Akron, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Cuyahoga Falls, officiated by Fr. Jim Singler.

Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.