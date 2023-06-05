Anne Eick, 97, of Malvern, died Friday, June 2, 2023, in the Arbors of Minerva.

She was born March 7, 1926, in Malvern to Wayne and Alta (Williams) Penick.

She worked for PCC Airfoils in Minerva and Tony Mason’s Grocery Store in Malvern.

No formal services will be held.

Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Arbors in Minerva and Crossroads Hospice for their wonderful care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send flowers instead to the residents of the Arbors in Minerva.