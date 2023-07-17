Anne Petros

Anne (Recchio) Petros, 96, of Minerva, died Friday, July 14, 2023, in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born July 26, 1926, in Mingo Junction to Gerardo and Antonia (Poretta) Recchio.

She was a housewife and member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva and the Catholic Women’s Club. She graduated from Malvern High School in 1944 where she was a majorette and cheerleader. She was known as a great cook, especially her pies, and loved to play bingo and watch the Cleveland Indians.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dominic Petros who died in 2004; 3 sons, Dominic “Nick” Petros Jr., Randy Petros, and Larry Petros; two sisters, Mary Romano and Nancy Mick; two brothers, Patsy and Pete Recchio; two grandsons and a great-grandson.

She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Boldizsar of Minerva, and Pamela (Joel “Eddie”) Edwards of Cape Coral, FL; two sons, Jerry (Aimee) Petros of Louisville, and Garry Petros of Minerva; 16 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of the Christian Burial will be Wednesday, July 19, at 11 a.m. in St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva with Fr. Victor Cinson as celebrant.

Calling hours will be Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church with a Wake Service at 7:45 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Wednesday.

Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Father Cinson and the Crossroads Hospice for their wonderful care.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.