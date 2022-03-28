Anthony “Tony” Buzzelli, 93, of Minerva, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in St. Luke Lutheran Community in Minerva.

He was born March 25, 1928, in Malvern to Jiacomo “Jack” and Assunta (DiMenno) Buzzelli. He worked for Metropolitan Brick in Minerva for 15 years, was owner and operator of T & H Beauty Shop and retired from Mahoning Sash and Door in Canton. He is a member of St. Francis and St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Malvern and Minerva where he was active in the Men’s Club and worked Bingo for many years. He is a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and member of the Minerva VFW Post #4120. He was Past President for 21 years of the Minerva Eagles Aerie #2199 and current member of the Louisville Aerie #2374 FOE. He graduated from Malvern High School in 1946.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen (Mazzaferro) Buzzelli, whom he married April 27, 1951; two sisters, Virginia Larson and Yola Buzzelli, and a brother, Albert Buzzelli.

He is survived by a son, Joseph (Joanne Shikitino) Buzzelli of Cleveland.

A Mass of the Christian Burial will be Monday, April 4 at 11 a.m. in St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva with Fr. Victor Cinson officiating.

Burial with full military honors will be in East Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Ignatius High School Scholarship Fund, 1911 West 30th Street, Cleveland, OH 44113.

