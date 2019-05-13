Antonia M. Peters, 74, of Carrollton, Ohio passed away May 9, 2019.

Toni was born in Garfield, New Jersey on February 8, 1945 and moved to Little Falls, New Jersey in 1971, where she lovingly raised her family. She was a member of the FD Ladies Auxiliary for 38 years. She moved to Carrollton, Ohio in 2011.

Toni was an avid gambler, loving her blackjack, slots and, of course, Bingo. She enjoyed monthly wine tasting with the ladies and visiting Knickers with the neighbors. Her welcoming personality befriended everyone she met. She had the warmest heart and always showed compassion and generosity, even to complete strangers.

Toni will be dearly missed by her devoted husband, Donald, having just celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her daughter, Christine in New Jersey; her son, James in California; her granddaughter, Sarah in New Jersey; and her brother, Michael Pivko in Florida.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.