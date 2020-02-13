Arda Elvira Hawkins, 79, of Minerva, passed away at her home Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

Arda was born in Marietta, Ohio on June 2, 1940 to Virgil F. and Goldie P. (Farnsworth) Teeters.

Arda is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Bob) Smith, of Minerva, Ohio; a son, Harold (Glennda) Hawkins, Jr. of Freeport; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; three brothers, Lawrence Teeters of Sherrodsville, Dwain Teeters of Carrollton, and Denzil (Vickie) Teeters of Amsterdam; and one sister, Virginia Kelems of Birdseye, IN.

In addition to her parents, Arda was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Hawkins Sr; a daughter, Theresa Hawkins; a son, Steven Hawkins; two brothers, Roy Teeters and Denver Teeters; and a sister, Patricia Freeman.

Funeral service will be held at the Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 W. Main St., Malvern, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 with Pastor Alan Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 from to 6-8 p.m. at the Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home.

Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.