Arla J. Seck, 94, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2023, at Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

A daughter of the late Harry and Helen Miller Kibler, she was born Oct. 29, 1928, in Hanoverton, Ohio.

Arla was a 1946 graduate of Malvern High School. For 42 years she was employed at J.C. Penney’s in Carrollton. She was a member of the Minerva Classic Travelers Car Club.

She is survived by her son, Dave (Vikki) Seck of Carrollton; daughter, Sherry (David Alazaus) Casper of Carrollton; four grandchildren, Zach (Allida) Casper, Zeph (Heather) Casper, Zeb (Amy) Casper, and Ashli Seck; six great grandchildren, Hayden, Dakota, Colton, Brody, Zoe, Aiden; and daughter-in-law, Rose Seck.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Seck; her second husband, Joe Sanor; son, Joe H. Seck, and sister, Edith Zwahlen.

Per Arla’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.

The family asks that donations be made in Arla’s name to either Carroll Golden Age Retreat, 2202 Kensington Rd., Carrollton, OH 44615 or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.