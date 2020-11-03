Arlie Donald Strawder, 78, of Malvern, passed away Oct. 30, 2020 after a short illness.

He was born Sept.19, 1942 in Carrollton to the late Arlie Ray Strawder and Evelyn Lydia (McClellan) Strawder.

Don served his country in the Army from 1960 thru 1963. On Sept. 6, 1996 he married Carol Ruth Tinkey.

Don belonged to the Malvern V.F.W. and the Malvern American Legion. His passion was wood working and he enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, rooting for his favorite driver Tony Stewart. He retired from Colfor in Minerva after 24 plus years.

Survivors include his loving wife of 24 years, Carol; son, Ronnie C. Strawder of Florida; a step-son, Randy (Marilyn) Buckel of Florida; three step-daughters, Roxanne (John) Turner of Michigan, Laurie LeMasters of Canton, Ohio and Julie Henline of Canton, Ohio; a brother, Gary (Twilia) Strawder of Minerva, Ohio; a sister, Janice (Dan) Watt of Florida; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Randy and Jack Strawder.

Calling hours will be Nov. 5, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. at Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton. The funeral will be Nov. 6 at 11a.m. at the funeral home with full military honors. Burial will take place in Bethlehem Cemetery in Malvern.