Arry Joan Ossler, 88, formerly of Augusta, passed away at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.

Arry was born in Dillonvale, Ohio on Feb. 27, 1932 to Bartley and Ellen (Penman) Horrigan.

Arry was a member of the Stillfork Presbyterian Church. She worked at the Minerva Dairy, the Minerva A&P, sold Stanley Home Products for 7 years, the Carrollton Free Press, and the Carrolton Graphics where she retired from after 28 years. She also was an Augusta school volunteer and office aide and a Cub Scout Den Mother. She was a union leader at Carrollton Graphics and served on the Carroll County Democratic Party Committee. She loved camping with her family and camped in 26 states. She and her husband, Bill, also enjoyed taking bus trips.

Arry is survived by 4 sons, William P. (Ruth) Ossler of Carrollton, Robert A. (Audrey) Ossler of Minerva, James H. (Terri) of Augusta, and Joseph H. (Sue) of Rock Hill, SC; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Arry was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, William H.; an infant sister; a brother, Patrick Horrigan; a granddaughter, Jessica Ossler; and a grandson, Dwaine Ames.

Funeral service will be held at Bartley Funeral Home, 205 West Lincoln Way, Minerva, Ohio, on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ryan Hale of Stillfork Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will follow at Augusta Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. and on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Bartley Funeral Home.

All of the current face masks, social distancing, and building occupancy rules will be observed according to the Health Department guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll Golden Age Retreat, 2202 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton, OH 44615.

