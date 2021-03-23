Arthur E. Moreland, 93, of Leavittsville, passed away in his home March 10, 2021, surrounded by his family after an extended illness.

He was born Jan. 5, 1928.

Arthur retired in 2013 from Washington Township. He enjoyed watching the birds on the front porch and watching old westerns on TV.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; a great-grandson, Christopher Dreher; sister, Joan Gregor; and brother, Larry Moreland.

Arthur is survived by daughters, Kathy Jones of Carrollton and Jean Moreland of Sherrodsville; sons, Marty (Teri) Moreland of Carrollton, Randy Moreland of Sherrodsville, and Rodney Moreland of Leavittsville; a sister, Carol (Fritz) Milligan; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren.

There will not be any services at this time.

Family will have a Celebration of Life at a future date.

Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.