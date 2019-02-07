Arthur F. Pontones, 90, of Waynesburg, passed away peacefully Feb. 5, 2019.

Born Sept. 5, 1928 in Malvern, OH, on the family farm, a son of the late Jesus and Mary Pontones, he was a resident of Malvern and Waynesburg.

Arthur was a 1946 graduate of Malvern High School. Art married his sweetheart, the late Barbara (Dieringer) Pontones, Oct. 13, 1950, celebrating 66 years of marriage. Together they had four children and later enjoyed five grandchildren. He worked as a Foreman of the Meter Department for AEP for 46 years, was a farm-to-farm butcher, and helped his son open Don’s Custom Meats in 1991, where he has worked every day since retiring from AEP. Art served in the U.S. Army for 2 years, stationed in Ft. Bliss, TX; served as the Marshall of Waynesburg, and served one term as Mayor of Waynesburg. He is a member of the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. Art was an avid hunter and gardener, enjoyed spending time with his beloved dog, Poncho, and loved every minute of watching his great-grandbabies grow.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Don and Kathy Pontones, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Chris Pontones; 5 grandchildren and their spouses, Amber and Bill Weaver; Donny and Angela Pontones, Jr.; Gary and Casey Pontones II; Kara and Nick Pontius, and Kelly Pontones; a great-granddaughter, his sweetheart, Reagan Pontius; and a great-grandson, his little gentleman, Kason Pontones; his beloved dog, Poncho; and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; two sons, Timothy and Gary Pontones; and a daughter, Patricia Pontones.

Services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church with Pastor Scott Anderson officiating. Interment in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 5-7 p.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia and Monday from 10-11 a.m. in the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Art’s memory may be made to either Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 4796 Crossroads Rd. NE, Magnolia, OH 44643, or Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Green, OH 44685. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.