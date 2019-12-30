Audrey L. Leggett, 91

Audrey L. Leggett, age 91, a longtime Sherrodsville area resident, died Sunday morning, Dec. 29, 2019, in the Carroll Golden Age Retreat at Carrollton.

She was born June 11, 1928 in Leavittsville, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Pauline Boyd Coffy. Her husband, the late Jack Eugene Leggett, Sr, whom she married Aug. 20, 1948, died on July 11, 2003. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Margie McCully and Helen Tope; four brothers, Nelson Coffy, Alvin Coffy, Herman Coffy and Ronald Coffy; and one grandson, David Leggett.

Primarily a homemaker, she once owned and operated a beauty salon in Sherrodsville and was formerly employed as a nurse’s aide at the Sunnyslope Nursing Home and the former Plantation Nursing Home, both located in Bowerston. She was also a former employee of the Atwood Lake Lodge. A lifetime resident of the area, Audrey was a graduate of the former Dellroy High School. She was a member of the Lake Drive Fellowship Church in New Cumberland. She, along with her husband Jack, were beekeepers for many years at their home where they produced and sold honey and beeswax. In her later years, she passed her time completing puzzles and crosswords and playing cards.

She is survived by a daughter, Mrs. Barbara (Dick) Easterday of Apache Junction, Arizona; four sons, Jack E. (Rachel) Leggett Jr. of Malvern, OH, Rev. Ron (Janie) Leggett of Waynesville, Missouri, Rick (Nevada) Leggett and Waldon “Wally” (Cherri) Leggett, both of Sherrodsville, OH; 15 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in the Lake Drive Fellowship Church at New Cumberland, Ohio, with Pastor Larry Stitt and her son, Rev. Ron Leggett officiating. Interment will follow in the Leavittsville Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Friday from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. in the church. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. The family of Audrey Leggett would like to express their full appreciation and special thanks to the respective staffs of Belle’s House, Carroll Golden Age Retreat, and Community Hospice for their extraordinary care and concern while assisting Audrey and her family. Contributions in Audrey’s memory may be made to the Lake Drive Fellowship Church, 8158 Lake Drive N.E., Mineral City, OH 44656 or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.E., New Philadelphia, OH 44663. To leave an online condolence message, please visit the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home website, www.baxtergardner.com.