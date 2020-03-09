Audrey Mae (Clark) McNinch, 95, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.

A daughter of the late Thomas and Grace Palmer Clark, she was born Nov. 8, 1924 in Zoar, Ohio.

Audrey was a member of the Carrollton Church of Christ Christian Disciples.

She is survived by her son, Richard (Rose) McNinch; and grandson, Andrew (Emily) McNinch.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George McNinch; a son, Wayne McNinch; three brothers, Francis “Frank” Clark, Martin “Bud” Clark, and Earl Clark; and a sister, Sylvia Finney.

Funeral services will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 at noon in Dodds Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Statler officiating. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home.