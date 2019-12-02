Autumn E. Day, 42, of Amsterdam, passed away Nov. 23, 2019 due to an unfortunate auto accident.

Autumn was born Sept. 15, 1977 to the late Gene Day and Mary Buchanon Bright.

She was a 1996 graduate of Carrollton High School.

Autumn is survived by her children, Damon Stout and Trista Peterman; boyfriend, Jason Peterman; twin sister, April (Josh) Borge, and her children, Ethan and Mason Borge of Texas; a niece, Jade, and her children, Hunter and Kailey; a niece, Sage; a stepfather, Paul Bright; a step-sister, Holly (Shawn) Wiley and their children, Zayne, Lynnzee and Zeth; a step-brother, Ray (Nikki) Bright and their children, Elijah and Ella; a step-brother, Chuck (Hollie) Bright and their children, Tyler and Tony.

Along her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Heather.

Autumn loved her family very much and was the type of person to do anything for them.

Per the family’s wishes there will be no services.