Back-to-School bash Aug. 14 at Southern Local

Southern Local schools will jump start a new school year with a Back-to-School Bash Tuesday, Aug. 14, when students and their families can enjoy entertainment, free school supplies and other items as they get ready for the first day of class Monday, Aug. 20.

Organizer Laura Krulik, district special education coordinator, said all the fun runs from 5-7 p.m. on the SL campus and there will be lots to do while school and local organizations will be on hand providing free items and information to the public.