Bail set at $10 million for Little

During a brief bond hearing on Thursday, Sept. 5, Carroll County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael V. Repella set bond for Matthew H. Little at $10 million, cash, as requested by Prosecutor Steven Barnett.

Little was arrested on the afternoon of Sept. 4, hours after a grand jury returned a secret indictment on 15 charges, including three felony counts of involuntary manslaughter, stemming from the death of 14-year-old Jonathan Minard in April 2019.

Barnett stated the high bond amount was requested because the nature of the charges of the charges indicated that Little presented a “danger to the community.”

Little, who appeared at Thursday hearing without an attorney, repeatedly glanced over his shoulder in the direction of his parents who were seated in the courtroom, as he told the judge that the family had talked with several attorneys and “had one in mind.”

Repella outlined the sanctions that would be placed on Little if he posts a cash bond and said a bond reduction could be discussed at Little’s arraignment hearing, set for 9 a.m. on Tues., Sept 10.