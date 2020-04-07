Ballard “Junior” Jenkins, 73, of Carrollton, passed away Friday afternoon, April 3, 2020, at his home in Palm Coast, FL.

Born Nov. 2, 1946, in East Liverpool, Ohio, he was the son of the late Ballard and Bessie Smith Jenkins.

Ballard served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a dairy and grain farmer all of his life. He enjoyed his friends and family, hunting, trapshooting, and playing poker. He had also enjoyed making wine from the berries around the farm.

On July 2, 1966, he married Sharon A. Zamilski Jenkins, who survives him. Also surviving him are two sons, Larry (Jamie) Jenkins of Carrollton and Kenneth “B” Jenkins of Carrollton; a daughter, Amy (Bryan) Burgett of Carrollton; nine grandchildren, Kailey Cosart, Luke Cosart, Aliyah Jenkins, Hayden Burgett, Haily Haines, Makenzie Burgett, Maddie Burgett, Landon Jenkins and Noah Jenkins; and a sister, Faye Vernon of Beloit.

He is also survived by his special friends, Vernon McCartney, Roger and Carol Kiko, Lee and Becky Rummell, Les and Elaine Pitts, Mike Murphy and Karla Drier; and special brother and sister-in-laws, Randy Leslie, and Mary Jo McLaskey.

Ballard was preceded in death by his son, Billy Bob Jenkins; three brothers, Bob Jenkins, William Jenkins, and Charles Jenkins; two sisters, Judith Gurganus and Frona Catherine “Pee-Wee” Pepper.

Ballard’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to everyone for their continued support during this devastating time.

In the interest of public health, a private service was held and the family is planning a public memorial service at a later date.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with funeral arrangements.