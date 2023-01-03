Barbara A. Hochstetler, 82, of Minerva, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

She was born May 27, 1940, in Augusta to Harley and Edith (Erb) Brown.

She graduated from Augusta High School in 1958. She is an active and faithful member of the Malvern First Christian Church. She was an avid Bible reader which she studied every day. She was a “Good and Faithful Servant” and a true prayer warrior and loved Jesus and her family.

She is survived by her husband, Dean Hochstetler whom she married Oct. 3, 1992; daughter, Tana (Mark) Hall of Minerva; son, Ken King of Columbus; stepchildren, Deeann (Kirk) George, Cindy (Mike) Stark, Tim (Trish) Bush and family, Rich (Debbie) Burton and family; sister, Beverly Freetage and family; brother, Samuel Brown and family; two grandchildren, Elliot (Heather) Hall, Ethan (Karen Xu) Hall; 5 step-grandchildren, Hannah (Dan) Myers, Rachel (Ryan) Bennett, Tristan (Shaylyn) Stark, Travis Stark, Jessica Stark; two step-great grandchildren, Vivian Bennett and Wayne Stark.

She is preceded in death by husband, Donald Bush; brother-in-law, Ray Freetage; sister-in-law, Marge Brown and niece, Lisa Evans.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. in the Malvern First Christian Church with Mr. Mark Black officiating.

Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Malvern First Christian Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Malvern First Christian Church Building Fund.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.