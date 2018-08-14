Barbara A. Stevens, 89

Barbara A. Stevens, age 89, passed away peacefully August 9, 2018, surrounded by her family in the caring and loving community at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton. She was born Sept. 25, 1928, in Canton, to Harold and Eleanor (Heydrick) Eaton. She was a 1946 graduate of Carrollton High School. She married Richard J. Stevens in Carrollton Dec. 17, 1949.

After graduating from Mercy School of Nursing in Canton, Barbara worked in the community as a Registered Nurse. Left to honor Barbara are her three children, Susan (Joe) Delacruz, Karen (Bob) Day, and Heidi Stevens; three grandchildren, Chris Delacruz, Lloyd (Venessa) Schrader and Mike (Dana) Schrader; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She also is survived by her sister-in-law Patti (George) Eaton and brother-in-law Bob (Sandy) Stevens. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, brothers Harold (Maxine) and George, and daughter Nancy Jo.

Barbara will be remembered by her family and friends as a kind, generous person with a truly great sense of humor. According to her wishes, there will be no funeral service, and Barbara will be laid to rest beside her parents at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.

The Stevens family extends their overwhelming gratitude to the staff at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton for their attentiveness and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Barbara’s name to the Golden Age Retreat, 2202 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton, OH 44615 or Community Hospice, 789 N. Lisbon St., Carrollton, OH 44615.