Barbara “BJ” Jean Barker, 69, of Malvern, passed away at her residence Monday, July 19, 2021. Barbara was born in Canton, Ohio, Dec. 24, 1951, to George and Harriet Jean (Walter) Wilkes.

Barbara graduated from Minerva High School. She joined the Malvern Police Department in 1984. She later joined the Carroll County Sheriff Department in 1994. She retired in January 2021.

Barbara is survived by a daughter, Trevor Heavlin of East Canton; a grandson, Aaron Heavlin of East Canton; and granddaughter, Jessica (Eric) Westphal of Lockport, NY.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Larry L. Barker, and a son, Larry A. Barker.

Funeral services will be held at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 W. Main St., Malvern, Ohio, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Fr David Gaydosik officiating.

Burial will follow at Sandy Valley Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home.

Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.