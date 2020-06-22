Barbara J. Folk, 78, of Carrollton, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Altercare of Louisville.

Born March 13, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Art Folk and Estella Cameron Folk.

She graduated from Carrollton High School and worked as a medical receptionist. She also was a lifelong farmer who loved all animals, especially the goats and horses she raised. Barbara passed on her love and knowledge of animals by being a 4-H Advisor in Carroll County for many years. She was also a devoted member of the Perrysville United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William E. Folk and a great niece, Taylor Ann Degenhart.

Surviving are a brother, Robert (Karyl) Folk of Carrollton; a sister-in-law, JoAnn Folk of Louisville; a niece, Tricia (Jarrod) Degenhard of Louisville; nephews, Billy Folk and Devin (Josette) Folk, both of Louisville and Eric (Marci) Folk of Carrollton.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 5 p.m. in Perrysville United Methodist Church with Pastor Dixie Hendricks officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 320 Moody Ave. SW, Carrollton, OH 44615 or Carroll Co. 4-H.

Koch Funeral Home of Scio, has been entrusted with her arrangements.