Barbara J. Neice, 79, of Waynesburg, passed away March 2, 2022.

She was born June 11, 1942, in Magnolia, a daughter of the late Ernest and Frances (DeLuca) Rich, and was a life resident of this area.

Barbara was a 1960 graduate of Sandy Valley High School, and retired in 2001 from the U.S. Ceramic Tile Co. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Morges and the Catholic Women’s Club. She had numerous long-time friends she met at McDonalds for lunch for a number of years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Bernard “Buster” Neice, on Jan. 16, 2014; her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Wendy Neice; three sisters and one brother, Theresa Rich, Margie Rich, Rosemarie Shine, and William Rich.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Darrel and Roxanne Neice; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, Shon (Ashley) Neice, and their daughters, Abby and Scarlet, Todd (Laura) Neice, and daughters, Landry Neice and Morgan Simmons, Shane (Megan Shirley) Neice, and their children, Gracie, Rylee, and Jaxon, Tiffany (Kyle) Crallie and their children, Chaz, Chloe, Christalyn, and Chalysa, Shannon (Shawn Leech) and her son, Heath, Shiloh (Lauren) Neice, and their son, Theo.

A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 8, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Morges with Fr. Victor Cinson and Fr. Jonas Shell as Celebrants.

Friends may call Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara’s memory may be made to either the Catholic Women’s Club, or the Quad Ambulance District, P.O. Box 3, 6930 Minerva Rd., Waynesburg, OH 44688.

Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.