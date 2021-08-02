Barbara Jean (Thompson) Jones, 81, of Dellroy, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, following a short illness at New Dawn Rehab and Healthcare Facility.

She was born Dec. 22, 1939, to Helen (Warner) and Joseph Thompson.

She attended Carrollton High School and was named The Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow in 1957. She graduated from Carrollton High School in 1957, marrying her high school sweetheart, James “Bud” Jones Jr, in 1958. They were married 63 years.

She is survived by her loving husband; daughters, Brenda Hawkins and Susan (Jim) Hofstetter; sons, Brian (Lori) Jones and Jeffrey (Dawn) Jones; grandchildren, Tori (Brandon) McLean, Jason (Michelle) Jones, Tyler (Sophie) Jones, Liana Hawkins, Timothy Hawkins Jr., Alyssa Jones and seven great grandchildren.

She worked at Atwood Lake Lodge for many years while raising her family.

She enjoyed spending time with family, road trips exploring new roads and scenery, reading, crocheting, and playing games on the computer.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

R.I.P. Barbara Jean.

“Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.”