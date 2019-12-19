Barbara M. Beatty, 77, of Carrollton, OH, formerly of Rock Springs, WY, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 in Union Hospital, Dover, OH, after a brief illness.

Born Sept. 11, 1942 in Dennison, OH, she was the daughter of the late Donald O. Roseberry and Ruth Chaney Roseberry.

She graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1960 and went to work at Scio Pottery. While working there she met the love of her life, Fred S. Beatty, Jr. and was married July 29, 1962. They moved to Kemmerer, WY in 1976, where she worked for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher and an Office Manager at the Kemmerer Mine. Barb managed Motel 8 in Rock Springs for 17 years along with her husband, Fred until they started their own business, Roadrunner Carpet Cleaning in Rock Springs as well as in Carrollton, when they returned to Ohio in 2008. Barb had been a member of the Rock Springs Eagles and was an avid reader, but especially loved mystery novels and puzzle books.

We hope those who knew Barb remember her for her quick and witty personality, her amazing people “skills” and no-nonsense attitude. She is going to be greatly missed.

Surviving are her husband, Fred S. Beatty, Jr.; children, Fred S. Beatty III (Brenda) and Corina “Korkee” (Tom) Crank, both of Kemmerer, WY and Jennifer (Jeff) Arney of Milton, FL; seven grandchildren; four great grandsons and one great granddaughter. She is also survived by sisters Donna Kay Mann, Sally Stephens and Mary Baker, all of Ohio.

Honoring Barbara’s wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Koch Funeral Home in Scio, OH, has been entrusted with her arrangements.