Belva Jean Edwards, 71, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, at Aultman Compassionate Care.

She was born Feb. 15, 1947, to Lorrin and Alice Sanford Magill, in Canton, Ohio.

She worked as an office manager for Ohio Bell/Ameritech/ATT in Canton. Belva retired from PCC Airfoils at Minerva, Ohio.

She is survived by two sons, Richard (Valerie) Edwards of Carrollton and Paul M. (Kelly) Edwards of Post Falls, Idaho; five grandchildren; three sisters, Bonnie Teeters of Carrollton, Barbara Poole of Carrollton and Brenda Russell of Carrollton.

She was preceded in death by one brother.

Memorial services will be held at Harsh Bible Church Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at noon, with Pastor Ed Good officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Belva’s name to Harsh Bible Church, 4216 Lunar Rd. NE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.