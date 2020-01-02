Benjamin D. Smith, 42, of Carrollton, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 in Country View Manor in Carrollton. He was born March 8, 1977 in Canton to Kenneth and Miranda (King) Smith of Alliance.

He graduated from Carroll Hills High School and worked at the Carroll Hills Workshop.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandmother, Jerrie Smith of Robertsville; a sister, Joy (Benjamin) Stanley of Alliance; uncles, Craig and Tim Smith; aunt, Evaughn Voytek; and 3 nephews, James Michael Stanley, Christopher Stanley and Noah Robert Stanley.

Funeral services will be Friday, Jan. 3 at 3 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Calling hours will be a half hour prior to services at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.