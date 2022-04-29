Bernice I. Geiger, 88, of Minerva, died Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Centerville Village in Carrollton.

She was born Nov. 12, 1933, in East Canton, to James and Irene (Carl) Rinehart.

She was a housewife and loved sewing, quilting and working in her garden.

She graduated as salutatorian from Malvern High School in 1952 and is a member of the Minerva First Presbyterian Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Geiger, who died in 2020; daughter, Cheryl Allen; sister, Martha Frake and brother, Carl Rinehart.

She is survived by 3 daughters, Kathie (Ralph) Halter of East Rochester, Cynthia (Lenny) Phillips of Minerva, and Lisa (Eric) Pence of East Palestine; son, Ronald (Bonnie) Geiger of Navarre; 12 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

A private family service will be held in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. John Lane officiating.

Burial will be in Robertsville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Centerville Village, 1082 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton, OH 44615.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.