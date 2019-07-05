Bertha M. Shotwell, 93, of Carrollton passed away June 24, 2019 at Carroll Healthcare Center in Carrollton.

She was born Sept. 24, 1925 in Carrollton to Roy Alvin and Mary (Trussell) Champer.

Bertha was married to John C. Shotwell, who passed away Feb. 8, 1992.

Bertha belonged to the First United Methodist Church of Carrollton. Her hobbies were playing cards, spending time with her grandchildren and shopping.

Survivors are her son, Jay (Angela) Shotwell of Carrollton; a grandson, Greg (Shannon) Shotwell of Dellroy; three great-grandchildren, Jonathan (Summer Specht) Shotwell, Brandon Shotwell and Nathan Shotwell; and a great-great grandchild, Sutton Elane Shotwell.

Bertha was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John and a brother, Paul Champer.

A graveside service was held Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m. at Westview Cemetery. Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home handled arrangements.