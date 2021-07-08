Beth M. King Memorial Service

A memorial service honoring the life of Beth Marie King, 81, a long-time Dellroy, Ohio, area resident, who died Dec. 15, 2020, will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, in the Christ Community Church, 20 E. Main Street, Dellroy, with Rev. Scott Welch officiating.

An hour of visitation will be observed in the church from 1 p.m. until time of services.

Burial of her ashes will take place at a later date in the Big Spring Cemetery near Dellroy.

The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville is handling arrangements.

Charitable donations in Beth’s memory may be made to Christ Community Church, P.O. Box 145, Dellroy, OH 44620; the Carroll County Senior Citizens Friendship Center, 100 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton, OH 44615; or the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.