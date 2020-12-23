Beth Marie King, 81, a long-time Dellroy, Ohio area resident, died Tuesday evening, Dec. 15, 2020 in Canton, surrounded by her family.

Born Jan. 2, 1939 in Wellsville, Ohio, Beth was the daughter of the late Wilmer George Fife and Lourene Elizabeth Krafft Fife, who moved their family to Dellroy when she was a young child.

From an early age, education was important to Beth. She was co-valedictorian of Carrollton High School’s Class of 1956. Beth earned a bachelor’s degree in education in three years from Kent State University. A lifelong educator, she taught for several years at East Sparta Elementary School in the Sandy Valley School District until she married and started a family. Throughout the years, Beth was a substitute teacher in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District, eventually returning full-time to the classroom. She was a first-grade teacher at Dellroy Elementary when she retired in 1999.

Beth loved children – not only her own, but also those whom she taught in the classroom – and she learned from her parents the importance of involvement in her church and community. Seeing a need, Beth worked tirelessly to establish and nurture Our Place, a before- and after-school care center in Dellroy for school-aged children. She was an active and faithful member of Christ Community Church in Dellroy, serving as an Elder and teaching Sunday School classes and Vacation Bible School for many years. An accomplished pianist with a beautiful voice, she passed her deep love of music on to her children. An excellent baker, her daughters will forever endeavor to replicate her homemade cinnamon buns.

Beth was the beloved wife of Ernest Glenn King, whom she married April 1, 1961 in the former Dellroy United Presbyterian Church (now Christ Community Church). Glenn loved her smile and crinkly eyes. The couple has four children, Eric Glenn (Emily) King of Warrenton, VA; Wesley Alan (Christina) King of Carrollton, OH; Kerri Lourene King (Nathan) Broome of Wellington, OH; and Kathi Lynne (Kevin) Cram of Valparaiso, IN. Ten grandchildren complete their family, Patrick, Charles, Duncan and Ryan King; Connor and Erin King; Grace and Annelise Broome; and Micah and Adelaide Beth Cram. Beth was the sister of Mary Ann (Mark) Porter of Madison, IN and Warren Ervin (Judy) Fife of Columbus, OH.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Wilmer Krafft (Betsy) Fife.

A memorial service honoring Beth’s life will be held at a future date.

The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville is handling arrangements.

Charitable donations in Beth’s memory may be made to Christ Community Church, P. O. Box 145, Dellroy, OH 44620; the Carroll County Senior Citizens Friendship Center, 100 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton, OH 44615; or the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website, www.baxtergardner.com.