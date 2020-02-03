Bette Ina Brown, 83, of Augusta, surrounded by her family, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at the home of David and Kelli Garrett in Minerva.

She was born in the Molly Stark Sanatorium in Louisville, Stark County, Ohio on April 1, 1936 to Paul Edgar and Pauline Beulah (Kinsey) Brown.

Bette graduated from Washington High School in Massillon in 1953. After high school she attended Hiram College where she earned college credits. Later in life, she went back to college, and in 2003, she earned an Associate’s Degree from Casper College in Casper, WY.

While she was attending school at Hiram College, Bette met Terry Tim Solon. They married Aug. 25, 1955 and had four children together. Even though they eventually divorced, they remained lifelong friends. Bette has always had a special place in her heart for Tim, and he for her.

Bette worked as a legal secretary for the Attorney General for the State of Wyoming and then moved back to Ohio to work for her father, who was also an attorney in Massillon. She later moved to Myrtle Beach, SC, where she owned and operated a trailer rental park used by vacationers that was located right on the beach.

She then moved to Queen Valley, AZ, where she owned and operated the Queen Valley Guest House for those who vacationed there in the winter. While there, she also served as treasurer for the Queen Valley Domestic Water Improvement District and was an Election Judge for Pinal County, AZ. She also served as a foreman on the 75th Grand Jury in that same county. She eventually returned to Ohio and settled in Augusta, the place where both of her parents were born and raised.

The Augusta Cemetery became her passion. She was heavily involved in genealogy, and while living in Augusta, she did family history research on the “residents” of the Augusta Cemetery. She put together a website for the Augusta Cemetery and spent thousands of hours diligently researching and recording the history of those who are buried there. In addition, she worked to improve the cemetery. She removed weeds and overgrowth, burned down an old outhouse that was no longer needed, and even worked to dig up tombstones that had sunk into the ground over the years. For a time, she served as Treasurer on the Board of the Augusta Cemetery Association.

Bette is survived by two daughters, Cyndy Solon of Longview, WA and Natalie Anne (Doug) Hansen of Casper, WY; two sons, Lloyd (Judy) Solon of Longview, WA and Nathaniel Solon of Casper, WY; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Faye Janelle (Johnson) Brown of AZ; and two nephews, Paul Travis Brown and Steven David Brown both of Arizona.

Bette was preceded in death by both her parents and her only sibling, Paul Bennett Brown.

Funeral services will be held at Augusta Christian Church, 8150 Andora Rd. NE, Augusta, Ohio, on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Paul Travis Brown of Mesa, AZ, officiating. Burial will follow at Augusta Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Augusta Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Augusta Cemetery Association, PO Box 5, Augusta, Ohio 44607.

Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.