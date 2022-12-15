Betty F. Bick, 88, of Kilgore, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Inn at Northwood Village in Dover, Ohio.

A daughter of the late Leland and Sylvia (Miller) Morgan, she was born Feb. 6, 1934, in Northfield, Ohio.

During her life, Betty was a member of the Kilgore United Methodist Church. She worked for many years as a waitress, and later as a baker at Al’s Bakery, as well as at the Airport Restaurant and the Ben Franklin store. Along with cooking and baking, she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and quilting, and was an avid reader. Above all, Betty enjoyed spending time with her family.

Betty is survived by two sons, Kimberly (Janice) Bick, and Kendall (Robin) Bick; daughter, Lisa (Harry) Stansbury; 4 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 11 step-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband, Frank Bick, Jr. in 2014; three brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Pastor Matt Braucher officiating.

Burial will follow in Kilgore Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services.